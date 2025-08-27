Urban Renewal Bill crucial for redeveloping old residential areas says CM

GEORGE TOWN: The Urban Renewal Bill approval is crucial for redeveloping dilapidated residential areas in cities and towns, particularly in developed states.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow expressed his full support for this legislative initiative during a press conference today.

He stated that the law would effectively address challenges in redeveloping buildings exceeding fifty years of age.

“These structures were originally constructed under conditions no longer suitable in terms of size and facilities,“ Chow explained.

He posed a critical question regarding the alternative to redevelopment for aging residential properties.

“What is the alternative if these buildings are not redeveloped? Fifty years will turn into 100 years...imagine the condition of those flats then,“ he said.

Chow further challenged public perception about living in outdated housing conditions.

“Do you want to live in a 400-square-foot flat for another 50 years? That is the question we need to raise,“ he emphasised.

The Chief Minister cited the Mahsuri Bayan Baru flat project as a successful urban renewal example completed without legislative backing.

He highlighted the significant procedural improvement the bill would bring to future redevelopment projects.

“With the URB in place, such projects could proceed more smoothly as they would require only 80 percent owner consent instead of the current 100 percent threshold,“ Chow noted.

He addressed concerns about potential reduction in state government authority under the new legislation.

“Once a development has obtained strata ownership, the decision to redevelop rests with the individual property owner, not the developer or the state government,“ he clarified.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming previously announced the bill’s second and third readings for August 28.

This legislative move represents a new direction for sustainable urban development in Malaysia.

The bill aims to ensure urban development remains sustainable, advanced, prosperous and inclusive nationwide.

Chow made these comments after launching the Lift-Off With Penang Silicon Design initiative. – Bernama