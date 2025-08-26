Urban Renewal Bill delay unnecessary says PlanMalaysia chief

KUALA LUMPUR: The proposed deferral of the Urban Renewal Bill is completely unwarranted according to Town and Country Planning Department director-general Datuk Dr Alias Rameli.

He confirmed that the draft legislation has undergone extensive stakeholder consultation through more than 108 engagement sessions nationwide.

These sessions involved professional bodies and residents’ associations across the country to ensure comprehensive input.

Alias clarified that the bill does not override existing laws or affect Malay special rights in any way.

He added that the legislation fully respects state and local authority jurisdiction over land matters, including wakaf land.

The bill contains no provisions for compulsory land acquisition, addressing concerns about property rights.

The Urban Renewal Bill establishes clear consent thresholds and key criteria required for implementing urban renewal projects.

It remains scheduled for second reading in the Dewan Rakyat this Thursday despite calls for postponement. – Bernama