KUALA LUMPUR: Stronger laws, stricter enforcement, and coordinated efforts are needed to tackle the increasing number of missing children, said Alliance for a Safe Community Chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

In a statement today, Lee emphasised that the disappearance of a child is not just a personal tragedy but also a serious national concern requiring urgent intervention.

“Every missing child represents a potential tragedy, not only for the child but also for their family and the wider community.

“While some cases involve runaways, others may be linked to abduction, trafficking, exploitation, or criminal activities. Addressing this issue effectively demands a multifaceted approach involving parents, schools, law enforcement, and society as a whole,” he said.

Lee outlined several urgent steps that should be taken to enhance child safety and prevent cases of missing minors, including proposing a comprehensive data on missing children cases be collected to analyse patterns and identify high-risk factors.

“Research on the root causes of children going missing, such as family issues, abuse, or exploitation, must guide policy changes,” he said.

Lee said that parents and guardians must also be vigilant in monitoring their children’s activities, both online and offline.

Open communication between parents and children is vital, and schools should conduct awareness programmes to educate students about personal safety and the dangers of following strangers, he said.

The public must be encouraged to report suspicious activities or individuals who may pose a risk to children, while collaboration between authorities, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and the media is equally essential to create greater awareness and to disseminate information quickly in missing child cases, he added.