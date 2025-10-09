US ceasefire plan will reduce suffering of Gaza citizens, says Malaysian caucus

KUALA LUMPUR: The first phase of the Gaza ceasefire plan by United States President Donald Trump is an important step to restoring stability and reducing the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza, the Malaysian Parliament’s Palestine Caucus said.

Its chairman Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh said the caucus welcomed Hamas’ acceptance of the plan which is seen as a positive development to achieving a comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza.

“The agreement encompasses the withdrawal of occupation, influx of humanitarian aid and prisoner exchanges,“ he said in a statement today.

In line with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s stand, the development opens up vital opportunities to end the violence, oppression and injustice that Palestinians have had to endure.

He added this would be a step towards lasting peace in the region.

Syed Ibrahim said the caucus stressed Malaysia’s continued commitment towards the struggle of the Palestinian people to self determination and justice.

He also appreciated the government’s diplomatic efforts in strengthening international solidarity towards the issue.

“The caucus also urges that the government continues to be actively involved in all international and regional efforts to find a just and immediate solution to the conflict,“ he said.

He urged both sides, especially Israel, to not resort to any acts that could undermine the peace process or add to the suffering of the Palestinian people.

“As MPs, we stand strong in supporting all efforts that uphold the principle of peace, justice and humanity,“ he said.

He stressed their unconditional support towards the peace talks that are taking place and the legal rights of the Palestinian people.

Hamas had previously announced that an accord had been reached to bring an end to war in Gaza, the withdrawal of occupying forces, the influx of humanitarian aid and exchange of prisoners.

The group’s statement was made following Trump’s announcement on Wednesday that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of the Gaza peace plan by Washington. – Bernama