KUALA LUMPUR: The United States (US) has become Malaysia’s largest export market, overtaking China in terms of export volume, according to Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

“China remains our largest trading partner in terms of total trade, but the US is now Malaysia’s top export destination,” he told reporters after the ASEAN Unity Drive 2025 flag off caremony at Menara MITI here today.

He said the government continues to engage American multinationals and chambers of commerce to strengthen bilateral trade relations and identify new areas of cooperation.

Tengku Zafrul also encouraged Malaysian companies to consider investing in the US, particularly in sectors where it is commercially viable.

“The government is happy to facilitate Malaysian companies that wish to expand into the US market.

“Although there are no current plans for a trade agreement between Malaysia or ASEAN and the US, the government remains open to any suggestions for future discussions,” he added.