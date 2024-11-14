Use of advanced technology helps sustain environmental conservation - Nik Nazmi

KUALA LUMPUR: High-tech construction projects have the potential to significantly reduce carbon emissions and energy consumption, all while requiring minimal maintenance, Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said.

He said the Milla Residence Quartz housing project in Wangsa Maju, which incorporates the Automated Car Parking System (ACPS), a cutting-edge technology that helps minimise energy use and supports Malaysia’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) objectives.

Nik Nazmi, who is also Setiawangsa MP, said the ACPS at Milla Residence is not only a large-scale project locally, but could also be one of the largest in the world, offering over 2,000 parking spaces.

“This housing project is one that uses the ACPS, which efficiently stores vehicles without the need for drivers to navigate through traditional parking spaces. This technology is already in use in Malaysia.

“The ACPS technology optimises energy efficiency by eliminating open-air parking spaces and reducing lighting needs. Additional features include a rainwater harvesting system and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations,” he said after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Beverly Group, Samjung Tech and Parktech Solutions today.

The MoU was signed by Beverly Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Derick Lim, Samjung Tech Co Ltd President and CEO Choi Jong Wan and Parktech Solutions Sdn Bhd Managing Director Yow Kai Yong.

This collaboration aims to introduce the advanced ACPS, developed by South Korea’s Samjung Tech, to Milla Residence.

Meanwhile, Lim emphasised the company’s commitment to adding value and reimagining sustainable living, in which the innovative system could reduce carbon emissions by around 30 per cent, contributing significantly to a more environmentally friendly future.

“Our collaboration with Samjung Tech showed how advanced technology could support greener living, enhancing convenience while actively contributing to our environmental goals.

“Through the ACPS and other sustainable features, Beverly Group was committed to eco-friendly urban development by reducing the carbon footprint of traditional parking solutions, starting with Milla Residence,” he said.

He said the ACPS, which included 2,358 parking spaces and 21 car lifts, was one of the largest and most advanced in Southeast Asia and globally.

“I believed this collaboration marked a significant milestone in positioning us as pioneers in sustainable urban living as we brought the latest in parking technologies to Malaysia,” he said.