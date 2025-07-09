USIM Teaching Hospital project set to bring significant benefits to Johoreans – King

JOHOR BAHRU: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has expressed confidence that the construction of the Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia Teaching Hospital (HPUSIM) in Mukim Sedili, Kota Tinggi, will have a significant impact on development and infrastructure in Johor.

His Majesty said the project was also expected to bring substantial benefits to the local community.

“I believe this development will generate positive economic spillover for Johor and the local community in Kota Tinggi,” read a Facebook post on the official page of Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

His Majesty made the remarks after being briefed on the development project by Public Works Department director-general Datuk Roslan Ismail at Istana Bukit Tunku, Kuala Lumpur, today.

The project will also include the construction of academic buildings, hostels for clinical students, residential colleges for house officers, nurses’ dormitories and staff quarters.

Under Budget 2023, the government had allocated RM938 million for the project. - Bernama