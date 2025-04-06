USIM, TH produce braille Haj Guidebook for visually impaired

SEREMBAN: Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM), in collaboration with Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH), has allocated nearly RM22,000 to publish a braille version of the Haj Guidebook for the Visually Impaired.

USIM’s Ibnu Ummi Maktum Research Centre (UMMI) director, Associate Professor Dr Norakyairee Mohd Raus, said the publication marks a significant step forward in promoting inclusivity and equal access to religious education for all.

He said the project’s total cost was RM21,597.57, describing it as a strategic investment to ensure that individuals with visual impairments can perform haj with confidence and understanding.

“We hope this guidebook will benefit visually impaired pilgrims and inspire those who have yet to perform the haj to prepare themselves when the time comes.

“If they have the means and support, we would be pleased to welcome them as Duyufurrahman (guests of the Most Merciful) in the future, Insha-Allah,” he said in a statement today.

Norakyairee said the initiative began in 2023 as a final-year student project at USIM. In 2024, the university was appointed as a consultant by TH’s Haj Guidance Division.

The collaboration involved content development, braille-friendly design, and joint content reviews to ensure the guide is accurate and effective for the visually impaired.

“This initiative reflects USIM and TH’s commitment to inclusive research, innovation, and guidance — making haj a meaningful and achievable experience for all,” he said.

The project was led by Dr Mohd Nur Adzam Rasdi, Coordinator of Inclusive Research at UMMI and a lecturer at USIM’s Faculty of Quranic and Sunnah Studies (FPQS). It was also supported by the Islamic NGO, the Association of Visually Impaired Muslims Malaysia (PERTIS), and USIM’s Publishing Centre.

Previously, TH assured that the welfare of Malaysian pilgrims, including those with visual impairments, will be prioritised during the 1445H/2025M haj season. Special support will be given to help them complete key rituals, especially the wukuf in Arafah.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, said 11 visually impaired pilgrims are currently in the Holy Land for the 1446H/2025 season and will receive the necessary assistance from TH staff.