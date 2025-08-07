USM and Sandisk launch first university-in-industry lab in Malaysia

BATU KAWAN: Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) and Sandisk Storage Malaysia Sdn Bhd have partnered to create the USM-Sandisk Centre of Innovation and Automation Lab (USM-Sandisk CiA Lab).

This marks Malaysia’s first university-in-industry laboratory.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir highlighted the lab’s role in engaging students in real-world industrial automation and innovation.

“The close partnership between Sandisk and USM exemplifies industry-academia synergy in advancing high technology,“ he said.

Sandisk fully funds the lab, including high-tech equipment and world-class facilities.

Zambry praised the collaboration as a milestone in strengthening the industry-in-campus initiative.

Sandisk general manager Lim Boon Soo noted the lab extends existing university-industry programmes like Campus Connect.

USM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Seri Dr Abdul Rahman Mohamed said the lab will drive talent development and targeted research.

Previous seminars and workshops have supported knowledge transfer in AI, robotics, and IoT.

The lab will focus on Lights Out Manufacturing, covering 14 projects under seven Industrial Revolution 4.0 fields. - Bernama