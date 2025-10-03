Ustaz Mad Kecik made video call to mother before Israeli detention

KUALA NERUS: Ustaz Muhammad Abdullah, popularly known as Ustaz Mad Kecik, told his mother “Mom, if anything happens like being arrested, please don’t worry” during a video call just thirty minutes before Israeli forces detained him yesterday afternoon.

His mother Noor Aini Mamat, 59, revealed her fourth child managed this video call around 3.30 pm, hinting he might face the same detention fate as other Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian mission members heading to Gaza.

She shared that when Muhammad was first invited on this mission, he told her to accept his potential death with an open heart and that they would reunite on the Day of Judgment.

Noor Aini and three family members travelled to Kuala Lumpur this morning to monitor latest developments concerning her 32-year-old son, who was sailing aboard the Fair Lady vessel with other flotilla participants.

She added that she once expressed her own wish to join the GSF but was discouraged by Muhammad, who feared they might end up on different boats.

“I told him I wanted to go as well to help our brothers and sisters in Gaza, but Muhammad refused, afraid that we would be separated,” she explained, noting she has lost her appetite since learning of his detention yesterday.

Noor Aini now prays her son will be treated safely and allowed to return to Terengganu, where he manages a religious school in Kampung Dura, Hulu Terengganu.

She described Muhammad as having a generous spirit despite his small stature, having joined many humanitarian missions including to Syria, Cambodia and Sabah.

“He always loves to help the needy, whether at home or abroad,” she said, adding he would buy and bring food and basic supplies from Terengganu.

Noor Aini recalled Muhammad telling her this GSF mission was different from others, but he remained determined to participate.

The GSF mission, joined by over 500 activists from 44 countries including Malaysia, sailed to Gaza as a solidarity symbol and effort to break Israel’s blockade while bringing essential supplies to Palestinians affected by ongoing Zionist regime attacks.

Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry has confirmed all 23 Malaysians in the GSF were detained by Israel and will be deported via a third country. – Bernama