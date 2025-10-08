Thousands light up Bukit Bintang at Sungei Wang Plaza

THOUSANDS gathered in Bukit Bintang on October 4 for what has become one of the city’s most anticipated annual celebrations—the Sungei Wang Plaza Mid-Autumn Lantern Parade, marking both cultural tradition and the beginning of the mall’s road to its 50th anniversary in 2027.

The ninth edition of the event, themed “Joyful Moonlight,“ transformed the bustling shopping district into a luminous spectacle featuring over 30 lion dance troupes, LED dragon dancers, cultural performers, and more than 30 local celebrities joining the festivities.

Joseph Teo, General Manager of Sungei Wang Plaza, highlighted the parade’s recognition as the recipient of the Best Experiential Marketing award from the Malaysia Shopping Malls Association for two consecutive years.

“This is not only a celebration that blends tradition with creativity, but also an occasion that brings people and the community together to share joy and warmth,“

Teo said. “As reflected in our theme, ‘Joyful Moonlight’, we aim to make each year’s parade better and more memorable for everyone.”

The evening commenced at 7.30pm at Sungei Wang Plaza’s Centre Court with an energetic dance performance by students from Catholic High School, Petaling Jaya.

Yong Ee Chin, Undersecretary of the Tourism Policy and International Affairs Division at the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), officiated the ceremony on behalf of Tourism Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

She was joined by Bukit Bintang Member of Parliament Fong Kui Lun.

The ceremony also marked the official launch of Sungei Wang Plaza’s “Road to 2027 – 50th Anniversary Celebration,“ signaling the start of a multi-year journey toward the mall’s golden jubilee.

A highlight of the opening ceremony was a drum performance titled “Childhood” by Catholic High School students. The rhythmic presentation of the familiar tune “Tong Nian” evoked nostalgia among attendees, many of whom recalled their own childhood memories at the iconic shopping destination.

The performance was followed by a spectacular fireworks display that illuminated the Bukit Bintang skyline, officially launching the lantern parade.

More than 30 local celebrities participated in the parade, traveling aboard KL Hop-On Hop-Off tourist buses through the heart of Bukit Bintang.

The star-studded lineup included 8TV personalities Owen Yap, Ley Teng, Orange Tan, Rickman Chia, Desmond Tey, Natalie Xiao Yu, Charlotte Seow, Minsley Chin, Victoria, Louis Loh, Yee Jie, Houson, Bryan, and Hana Xin Yi.

Radio station 988 was represented by DJs Danny One, Cassey Soo, Chrystina Ng, Chloe Low, Ee Kiat, Piau Ming, and Jaydern. Musical performers included singers Daniel Cheah, Danny Koo, Stella Chung, Nick Chung, and members of Steady Gang (Ah Ya and Hao Ren), along with dance group 1119.

The parade featured a vibrant array of traditional and contemporary performances. Malay kompang drummers, ukulele performers dressed in Hanfu, Tourism Malaysia mascots, and Mixue mascots created a multicultural atmosphere throughout the procession.

Over 30 lion dance troupes and LED dragon dance teams filled the streets with colour and energy, while a marching band and flag bearers from Catholic High School added to the festive ambiance.

Organisers distributed more than 1,000 free lanterns to participants, allowing crowds to collectively illuminate the night sky as they walked together through Bukit Bintang’s streets.

International tourists joined local residents in the celebration, embracing the cultural significance of the Mid-Autumn Festival while experiencing Kuala Lumpur’s vibrant community spirit.

The parade concluded at Sungei Wang Plaza’s main entrance with a performance titled “Lost Dream Continuation”—a symbolic representation of perseverance and hope reflecting the mall’s ongoing journey toward its 50th anniversary milestone.

Teo expressed appreciation for the support that has enabled the parade to grow year after year.

“This event was made possible through the tremendous support of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia, Tourism Malaysia, and the Bukit Bintang MP’s Office,“ he said.

“We are deeply grateful to everyone present—your participation gives true meaning to this celebration. Fifty glorious years—tonight, we celebrate together as one.”

The event received backing from numerous partners including official broadcaster 8TV, radio station 988, PARKROYAL COLLECTION as official hotel, and event partners JUMPA, Catholic High School Petaling Jaya, and KL Hop-On Hop-Off.

Event sponsors included Magnum, Adonis, Camp5, Childhood Malaysia, Gajeto, Good2U, Hoco Malaysia, Mixue, Village Moments, Watsons, Teppanyaki, ilike, and Yogurt In A Can, with 3media.my providing LED media support.

Sungei Wang Plaza has served as a cultural and community landmark in Kuala Lumpur for nearly five decades. The mall features approximately 800,000 square feet of retail space and positions itself as a beauty and experiential shopping hub.

Recent accolades include the TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award 2024, Special Award for Best Shopping Mall by the Mayor of Kuala Lumpur for Outstanding Lightings Design 2024, and Silver Award for Best Experiential Marketing by the Malaysia Shopping Malls Association Awards 2023-2024.

As the mall approaches its 50th anniversary in 2027, it continues to focus on innovation, sustainability, and community engagement while offering distinctive experiences for both new generations and longtime visitors.

For more information, visit www.sungeiwang.com or www.facebook.com/sungeiwangplaza.