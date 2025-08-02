UTM Palapes cadet death investigation to ensure justice for all

SUNGAI SIPUT: The investigation into last Monday’s death of a Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) Reserve Officer Training Unit (PALAPES) cadet during training will be conducted comprehensively to ensure justice for all parties involved, including the victim’s family, the university, and higher education institutions.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said the ministry is committed to reviewing all aspects of the incident, particularly issues relating to participant safety and health.

“All relevant factors will be scrutinised to identify areas for improvement and ensure there will be no negligence in the future,” he told reporters after opening the Sungai Siput Veteran Desa MADANI (VDM) programme here today.

Earlier, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin announced that the ministry had established a special committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the cadet’s death, which occurred during training at the Ulu Tiram Army Combat Training Centre (PULADA).

Meanwhile, Adly said the ministry would also fully cooperate with the police in the official investigation being conducted.

He emphasised that the ministry takes the matter seriously and will not tolerate any form of misconduct, including bullying, injuries caused by negligence, or any criminal elements, if proven to have occurred.

“The Ministry of Defence will not compromise on any form of bullying if it is found to have taken place.

“Anyone found guilty of an offence will face disciplinary action from the ministry and, at the same time, be subject to legal action by the relevant authorities,” he said.

Adly also stressed the ministry’s commitment to prioritising participants’ health in all military training programmes, highlighting the importance of transparent and accurate health assessments.

“The health status of every participant is crucial, and we must ensure no medical information is concealed. Military training is physically demanding, and that’s why thorough health screenings are necessary.

“For instance, in the former National Service Training Programme (PLKN), participants who did not meet the health criteria were sent home. We do not want individuals with health concerns to be put at unnecessary risk,” he explained. - Bernama