UTM pledges full cooperation in probe into cadet’s death

JOHOR BAHRU: Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) has reaffirmed its commitment to fully assist in the investigation into the death of Reserve Officer Training Unit (PALAPES) cadet Syamsul Haris.

The university’s corporate communications centre released a statement confirming its cooperation with the victim’s family and authorities to ensure a fair and transparent probe.

UTM’s senior management accompanied Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir during his visit to Syamsul Haris’ family earlier today.

Yayasan Perkasa Siswa also provided donations and condolences to the grieving family.

Syamsul Haris, a 22-year-old Cyber Security student, passed away during a PALAPES training session at the Army Combat Training Centre (PULADA) in Ulu Tiram on July 28. - Bernama