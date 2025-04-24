UTP enters top 50 in Asia University Rankings for first time

PETALING JAYA: A Malaysian university, Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) has entered the top 50 of the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings for the first time.

UTP currently ranks at 43rd in Asia, going up from its previous ranking on 52nd. UTP also shares the rank with South Korea’s Hanyang University.

Meanwhile, Universiti Malaya (UM) was ranked 64th, making it the country’s second highest-ranked institution, while Universiti Teknologi Malaysia was ranked 86th.

Others in the top 200 include Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia and Universiti Sains Malaysia (both ranked 103rd), Universiti Utara Malaysia (127th), Universiti Putra Malaysia (=132nd), Sunway University (=141st), Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah (163rd), Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (173rd), and Universiti Tenaga Nasional (=181st).

The rankings are based on 18 performance indicators that assess universities across various dimensions, including teaching, research, and international outlook.

This year, 853 universities were ranked, an increase of 114 from last year’s 739. THE covers universities from 31 countries and regions across Asia.