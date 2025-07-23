Vacancies at public healthcare facilities to be filled soon

PETALING JAYA: The government will expedite the filling of 4,352 positions at public healthcare facilities by the end of this year, with priority given to contract doctors, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said immediate steps are needed to strengthen the country’s healthcare delivery.

“There have been complaints about critical vacancies, particularly involving doctors. So, we have decided that while services must improve, there is also a clear need to bring in new and contract doctors,” he said during a televised address to the nation yesterday.

He said Malaysia’s economic trajectory remains “strong and convincing”, a sentiment reflected in both domestic indicators and positive global assessments.

“The ringgit’s value reflects growing confidence, having strengthened by over 5% against the US dollar as of mid-year. The ringgit currently stands at RM4.23, placing it among the top five performing Asian currencies this year.

“GDP growth for the first quarter stood at 4.4%, and based on early estimates, the second quarter is expected to reach 4.5%.

“Malaysia climbed 11 spots to 23rd place in the International Institute for Management Development World Competitiveness Ranking 2025.

“Last year, we recorded the highest approved investments in history at RM384 billion, a 17% increase from 2023, and this figure is expected to rise further this year.”