Malaysia takes third place at Genting World Lion Dance Championship

GENTING HIGHLANDS: Malaysia clinched third place at the 15th Genting World Lion Dance Championship, held at the Arena of Stars.

The Petaling Jaya Catholic High School Alumni Association Dragon and Lion Dance Troupe, making their debut, scored 9.59 points to secure the podium finish.

They received USD6,000, a trophy, and medals presented by Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

Michael Oh Head, a member of the troupe, shared his pride in representing Malaysia despite the pressure.

“We gave our best performance and will keep training to improve. We hope for more opportunities to bring glory to the country,“ he told Bernama.

Two other Malaysian teams, Kwong Ngai Lion Dance and Malaysia Xuan Long Dragon and Lion Dance Rawang Selangor, also reached the finals.

Kwong Ngai finished seventh with 8.89 points, while the Rawang team withdrew due to a member’s injury.

Siow Ho Phiew, advisor to the Malaysian Lion Dance Association, praised the teams’ achievements.

“Having three Malaysian teams in the finals is a major accomplishment that enhances our global reputation,“ he said.

Singapore dominated the event, with Yi Mei Athletic Association’s B Team winning first place (9.78 points) and their A Team securing second (9.66 points).

They took home USD18,000 and USD10,000, respectively.

Spencer Lee of Resorts World Genting highlighted the event’s evolution, noting the creative use of props and storytelling.

“Lion dance is now both a cultural performance and a high-stamina sport. We hope it becomes an international event, possibly in the SEA or Asian Games,“ he said.

The championship, organised by Resorts World Genting and the Selangor and Federal Territory Dragon and Lion Dance Federation, featured 40 teams competing since July 25. - Bernama