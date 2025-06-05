JOHOR BAHRU: A school van driver will be charged tomorrow over the death of a five-year-old kindergarten pupil who was allegedly left in a school van for more than four hours in Taman Bukit Indah, Iskandar Puteri, last week.

Iskandar Puteri police chief ACP M Kumarasan said the 56-year-old suspect is expected to be charged at the Batu Pahat Sessions Court at around 9 am.

The man, who was remanded for seven days from May 1, will be charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 for neglect and carelessness involving a child.

On May 1, it was reported that a five-year-old boy had died after being left unattended in a school van for several hours in Taman Bukit Indah.

The driver was arrested at 2.40pm the same day.