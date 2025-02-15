SINGAPORE: The Malaysian High Commission in Singapore will organise various people-to-people engagement initiatives to mark the 60th anniversary of Malaysia-Singapore bilateral relations and Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship this year.

Malaysian High Commissioner to Singapore, Datuk Dr Azfar Mohamad Mustafar, said the focus on people-to-people ties aligns with their role as the ‘backbone’ of relations between Malaysia and Singapore, as well as among nations in the region.

“We plan to hold seminars or roundtable discussions on how people-to-people relations can be further strengthened, so that ultimately, we can foster a spirit of togetherness between the peoples of both countries.

“We will also discuss topics aligned with the theme of ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’ and issues affecting ASEAN citizens collectively, such as ageing populations,” he told Bernama at the Chinese New Year celebration hosted by the Malaysian High Commission in Singapore on Friday.

Azfar said the High Commission also intends to organise a business forum in April to promote business and investment opportunities in Malaysia, as well as host ASEAN Day celebrations in August.

However, he noted that discussions on the ASEAN Day celebrations are still ongoing with representatives from other ASEAN countries in Singapore.

The Chinese New Year celebration, held at Rumah Malaysia, was attended by more than 150 guests, including foreign dignitaries, members of the business community, and the Malaysian diaspora.

Guests were treated to an array of traditional Malaysian delicacies and pastries, and entertained by a lion dance performance by Yi Quan Athletic Association, Singapore, in collaboration with the Malaysian Association in Singapore (MASIS).