KUALA LUMPUR: A broad range of welfare initiatives has been rolled out in the Sungai Buloh constituency, as part of a comprehensive action plan to safeguard the welfare and well-being of its residents.

Sungai Buloh Member of Parliament Datuk Seri R. Ramanan stated that the initiatives include essential food basket distributions, free health services, home repairs, disaster relief, support for places of worship and educational aid.

Speaking at a wheelchair handover ceremony at Sungai Buloh UiTM Hospital today, Ramanan underscored the importance of community engagement, saying that a representative’s duty extends beyond the halls of Parliament.

“It’s about being present, listening to people’s concerns and acting on them. That’s the responsibility I carry in Sungai Buloh,” he said.

The wheelchairs were donated under the Ikhlas Sungai Buloh initiative, a collaborative effort between the Sungai Buloh Parliamentary Service Centre and the Malaysia Cooperative Societies Commission as part of its corporate social responsibility programme.

Ramanan, who is also Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, called for such programmes to be expanded and sustained, noting their tangible impact on those facing hardship.

“It’s not just about easing the burden on patients. It also reflects our solidarity with the frontline workers who continue to serve with dedication,” he noted.

He also made a personal donation to medical frontliners during the event, in a gesture of appreciation and support.