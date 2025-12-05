KUALA LUMPUR: Minister of National Unity, Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang wished all Buddhists in the country a Happy Vesak Day.

He said that Vesak Day embodies universal values such as love, compassion, and self-awareness, which align with the aspirations of national unity.

“Diversity is Malaysia’s strength. However, this strength can only be maintained if we understand one another, respect differences, and accept diversity as part of the national identity.

“These values (namely) understanding, respect, and acceptance should not only be spoken but should be embodied in our actions and policies,“ he said in a Facebook post.

He added that these values must begin at home, be reinforced in schools, translated within the community, and upheld by every citizen.

Vesak Day, celebrated tomorrow, is the most important holy day for Buddhists to commemorate the birth, enlightenment, and death of Siddhartha Gautama, the founder of Buddhism.