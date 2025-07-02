Veteran actor Roslan Saleh passes away

KUALA LUMPUR: Veteran actor Roslan Saleh, 69, passed away at his residence in Masjid Tanah, Melaka, at 7am today.

His wife, Zainun Majid, confirmed the news when contacted by Bernama.

“Last night, around 10 pm, he called me ‘yang’ (dear) ... that was the last time he spoke to me. I asked if he wanted to drink, but he remained silent,” she said, adding that Roslan had been bedridden for five years.

Previously, the media reported that Roslan, affectionately known as Pak Lan, had been battling chronic diabetes for the past four years, which had severely impacted his health.

Earlier today, his daughter, Farahanis Roslan, shared news of his passing in a Facebook post.

“It is with great sadness I announce that my father, Roslan Saleh, has just passed away,” she wrote.

His remains will be taken to Masjid Kampung Rantau Panjang, Masjid Tanah, for the funeral rites, including bathing, shrouding, and prayers, before being laid to rest, expected after Friday prayers.

Roslan, who spent over 30 years in the acting industry, starred in numerous popular dramas and films, including Sembilu 2, Gerak Khas The Movie 2, Munafik 2, Anak Perjanjian Syaitan, and Ratu Kala Jengking: Puteri Keranda.