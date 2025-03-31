Vibrant Ugadi celebrations for Malaysia’s Telugu community

SHAH ALAM : The Telugu community in Malaysia, comprising approximately 500,000 members, have prepared to usher in Ugadi, the Telugu New Year, with vibrant celebrations yesterday, (March 30)

Recognised as the beginning of a new era, Ugadi is deeply rooted in Hindu tradition and is observed worldwide by Telugu and Kannada-speaking communities.

According to Telugu Association of Malaysia honorary general secretary Siva Soorianarayanan, Ugadi marks the first new moon of the Chaitra month in the lunar calendar.

“It is believed to be the day when Brahma, the Creator in Hindu mythology, formed the universe,” he said. This year, the Telugu calendar enters the 39th year of its 60-year cycle, named Vishwavasu.

The traditional greeting for the occasion is “Sri Vishwavasu Nama Ugadi Subhakankshalu”, symbolising good wishes for the year ahead.

“Preparations for Ugadi begin at least a week before the festival. Homes are thoroughly cleaned and decorated, and new clothes are purchased.

“On the eve of Ugadi, families hold a special prayer ceremony known as Nokalamma Panduga to honour the goddess Nokalamma,” he said.