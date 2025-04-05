More people evacuated due to floods in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: More people are evacuated in Sabah due to the floods, recording a total of 1,541 evacuees, involving 472 families as of 8 am today, compared to 1,243 people from 375 families yesterday.

According to a statement by the Sabah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, Sook remains the district with the most evacuees, totalling 1,340 people from 405 families at five relief centres (PPS).

The PPS are at Dewan Datuk Ellron Agin, with 668 victims, Dewan Masyarakat Sook (265), Dewan Sekolah Kebangsaan Pekan Keningau 2 (206), Dewan Kampung Ansip Tengah (117) and at the Kampung Molosok Dalit Community Hall (84).

Meanwhile, in Beaufort, 175 victims from 57 families have been evacuated to the Selagon Permanent Evacuation Centre (PPK), and in the Sipitang district, 26 victims from 10 families are evacuated to the PPS at Dewan Sekolah Kebangsaan Padang Berampah.

The floods in Sabah affected 28 villages, comprising 10 in Beaufort and nine each in Sook and Sipitang, it said.