Victim recovering but risks losing left eye - Police

GEORGE TOWN: A local man who was seriously injured by a foreigner in a fight in Tasek Gelugor on Saturday is recovering in hospital after undergoing eye surgery, police said today.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said the 52-year-old victim is likely to suffer permanent disability due to the left eye injuries sustained in the incident.

He said the 28-year-old suspect and the victim knew each other and were neighbours in a flat not far from where the fight happened on Jalan Ara Kuda.

“According to preliminary police investigations, the foreign man holds a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) card, and a misunderstanding occurred between the suspect and the victim, who is believed to be drunk at the time.

“Initially, the altercation involved a verbal argument before escalating into physical violence, with the suspect seriously injuring him in the left eye,“ he told reporters.

He was speaking after witnessing the handing over of duties for the Northeast district police chief to ACP Abdul Rozak Mohammad from Supt Lee Swee Sake, the district’s deputy police chief who was acting in that post.

“The suspect has no previous criminal or drug-related record, but the victim has a criminal history. Police are completing the investigation paper for this case, and we will charge the foreign man under Section 352 of the Penal Code,“ he added.

Meanwhile, Hamzah warned Penang police personnel not to get involved in drugs or other disciplinary issues, saying there would be no compromise.

He said all district police chiefs had been reminded to keep a close watch on their personnel to ensure they stay away from drug activities.

He said that disciplinary action had been taken against six police personnel in the state so far this year for their involvement in dadah activities.