PETALING JAYA: A video of a man throwing two Molotov cocktails at house has gone viral, earning the condemnation of netizens.

According to the video posted onto the Malaysia Animal Association Facebook page, the man could be seen throwing two Molotov cocktails.

One landed on the balcony while the second one allegedly fell on the pet dog which was sitting in the house porch.

According to the Facebook post, the incident occured in Puchong on April 7 (Monday).

“A dog was nearly burned due to a man throwing a Molotov cocktail to set a house on fire.

“This incident was reported to have occurred in Puchong, Selangor today.

“In addition to the act of vandalism and threats, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is also urged to open an investigation under the Animal Welfare Act 2015 for causing harm and fear to the animal (the dog),” said the post.

The video has since gone viral with many netizens inquiring the condition of the animal and if the perpetrator has been caught.