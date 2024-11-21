SEPANG: General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, To Lam, arrived in Malaysia today to begin a three-day official visit.

This is his first visit to Malaysia since being elected as head of the Communist Party of Vietnam in August 2024.

The special aircraft carrying Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly, and his delegation landed at the Bunga Raya Complex of Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 11.15 am.

Among those present to welcome him were Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang and Malaysian Ambassador to Vietnam, Datuk Tan Yang Thai.

Upon his arrival, Lam inspected a guard of honour formed by 31 officers and personnel from the First Battalion of the Royal Ranger Regiment (Ceremonial), led by Capt Khairul Azmi Jamingon.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Wisma Putra) announced that Lam will be welcomed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in an official ceremony in Putrajaya, followed by a bilateral meeting.

“Their discussion will focus on the progress of ongoing bilateral relations, particularly cooperation in trade and investment, agriculture and commodities, the halal industry, energy, digital technology, and information and communication,” the statement said.

“They are also expected to witness the exchange of the Memorandum of Understanding on Enhancing Trade Promotion between the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) and the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE); and a Memorandum of Collaboration between PETRONAS and PETROVIETNAM in the field of renewable energy,” it added.

The last time Malaysia received a visit from the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam was in March 1994, a year before Vietnam’s formal accession to ASEAN.

This official visit will further enhance the close relations between Malaysia and Vietnam, both bilaterally under the framework of the Strategic Partnership, and within ASEAN, the statement noted.

In 2023, Vietnam ranked as Malaysia’s 11th largest trading partner globally and the 4th largest partner within ASEAN.

The value of bilateral trade between Malaysia and Vietnam stood at RM80 billion, with exports from Malaysia to Vietnam valued at RM52 billion. Malaysian companies have implemented more than 700 projects in Vietnam, with investments totalling US$13.1 billion.