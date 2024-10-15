Vietnamese man fined RM4,000 for damaging e-hailing driver’s car

KUALA LUMPUR: A Vietnamese man was fined RM4,000, in default two months in jail, by the Ampang Magistrate’s Court here today for damaging the side mirror of an e-hailing driver’s car last week.

Magistrate Amalina Basirah Md Top meted out the fine on Vo Dinh Dong, 40, who pleaded guilty to the charge of committing mischief.

He was charged with damaging the left side mirror of the car belonging to S. Gobikannan, 50, in the basement area of ??a condominium in Ampang here at 12.40 am last Oct 6.

The charge, under Section 426 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to three months or a fine or both upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Gobikannan, who is an e-Hailing driver, had picked up the man and a woman from Jalan Sultan Ismail to the condominium.

The male passenger vomited along the way and the complainant reproached him for it, but after arriving at the destination, an argument broke out between them with both pushing and shoving one another, resulting in the accused kicking the side mirror of the car with his right foot.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Norhidayah Abdullah Sani appeared for the prosecution while the accused was represented by lawyer Dony Abdullah.