GEORGE TOWN: A Vietnamese woman suspected of drunk driving in a fatal accident involved a teenage boy in Jelutong, in February, will be charged at the Magistrate’s Court here tomorrow.

Northeast District police chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the woman, who is married to a local man, will face two charges, namely under Section 44(1) (a) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by driving under the influence of alcohol and 44(1A)(a) of the same act for causing injury by driving under the influence of alcohol.

“The investigation papers of the case were referred to the Penang deputy public prosecutor (DPP) today and instructions were received to charge the female driver in court tomorrow,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

On Monday, Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said the police had conducted a thorough investigation into the case and had completed the investigation papers before referring it to the DPP.

Hamzah said however, there are several new instructions that the investigating officer is completing, including the autopsy report and the chemical report, before the investigation paper is referred back to the DPP.

Local newspapers reported that the boy’s father, Ch’ng Hock Soo, 54, is confused because the suspect has not yet been charged in court over the hit-and-run incident involving his son Thomas Ch’ng Kai Hen, 18.

In the accident on Feb 19, Ch’ng, who was waiting his Sijil Peperiksaan Malaysia (SPM) results, died at the scene when the car allegedly driven by the drunk Vietnamese woman crashed into him and his friends while they were walking on the roadside of Jalan Jelutong.