Village leaders urged to keep data, information comprehensive and updated - Ahmad Zahid

BANGI: Village leaders nationwide have been urged to continuously update comprehensive information and data about their respective areas, to ensure that aid and programmes are allocated effectively and prioritised appropriately, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He emphasised the importance of these leaders maintaining up-to-date data for their respective areas so that those within the government’s target groups will continue to be given attention.

“My approach is to avoid favouring siblings, family members, or close friends in the distribution of aid or programme benefits, while those truly in need are overlooked.

“We must prioritise those who genuinely deserve assistance,” he told the media at the ‘Pemerkasaan Kepimpinan Luar Bandar MADANI 2024 (MADANI Rural Leadership Empowerment) Convention, here, today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, added that with accurate data, the ministry can develop a two-way application to ensure that aid is channelled smoothly, without duplication, and effectively.

The application, according to Ahmad Zahid, can also serve to inform the public about various government initiatives and assist companies or start-ups in identifying potential community projects for collaboration.

Meanwhile, regarding Budget 2025, he stressed his commitment to ensuring that all allocations to the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) are directed towards the intended target groups.

“We have established a delivery system which operates within a transparent ecosystem. Our current focus is on addressing infrastructure needs in rural areas, particularly in telecommunications,” he said.

“We will request the Digital Ministry to extend 5G network coverage to less densely populated areas. I hope with the increased funding in Budget 2025, this initiative will be expedited.

Ahmad Zahid noted that KKDW received an allocation of RM11.96 billion in Budget 2025, reflecting an increase of RM405.27 million, or 3.51 per cent, compared with the previous year.

Of that amount, RM7.49 billion was earmarked for the development of more than 8.1 million rural residents.

Ahmad Zahid emphasised that the 2025 Budget continues to prioritise basic infrastructure in villages and rural areas, with nearly RM2.9 billion allocated for this purpose. This includes RM1.8 billion for rural roads and infrastructure, RM500 million for rural water and electricity supply, and more than RM350 million for the construction and maintenance of dilapidated bridges and the installation of village streetlights.

“In addition, the KKDW has been allocated RM499 million under the People’s Welfare Development Scheme (SPKR), to combat rural poverty,” he noted.

“Among initiatives under SPKR are the Perumahan Rakyat Sejahtera, the Skills and Career Training, and the Income Enhancement programmes.

More than 1,200 participants, representing the Village Development and Security Committee, the Federal Village Development and Security Committee, and the Orang Asli Village Development and Security Committee attended the convention.

The objective of this convention is to serve as an interactive platform at the national level, allowing top management from the ministry and national leadership to engage directly with leaders of grassroots and rural communities.