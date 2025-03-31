KUALA LUMPUR: Issues related to the escalating Israeli terror attacks on Palestinian land as Muslims celebrate Ramadan and Aidilfitri have been among the topics of discussion between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Anwar, through a post on his Facebook page, said the matter was raised during a phone call between him and his good friend yesterday evening.

“The attacks since March 18 have nullified the ceasefire agreement and thwarted the peace efforts that are being planned.

I stress the urgent need to consider other plans to stop this violence. Alhamdulillah, Erdoğan reiterated his firm stance to continue to stand in solidarity with our brothers in Palestine,“ he said.

On that occasion, Anwar also conveyed his Aidilfitri greetings to Erdoğan and his family.

He also expressed appreciation for the development of bilateral relations between the two countries, which are increasingly strengthening, especially following his visit to Malaysia the other day.

“In this conversation, I also received an invitation from Erdoğan to visit Turkey. Hopefully the close friendship between the two (leaders) which is currently blossoming will continue to be strong and bring benefits to the people of both countries, God willing,“ he said.