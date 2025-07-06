Aidiladha sacrificial rite strengthens community ties – Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Aidiladha sacrificial rite not only fulfils religious obligations but also serves as a means to strengthen ties among the people and government agencies, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the practice highlights the spirit of unity and reinforces bonds among people from various backgrounds.

“I saw a very joyful atmosphere, with children, RTM staff and representatives from IPPTAR (Tun Abdul Razak Broadcasting and Information Institute) all coming together to take part in the sacrificial ritual.

“My hope is that initiatives like this will continue to strengthen the bonds among us, Insya-Allah,” he told reporters at RTM’s Aidiladha sacrificial event held at Masjid Muhammadi, Angkasapuri, today.

A total of 13 cows were sacrificed, contributed by RTM staff and members of the mosque’s committee, including one from Fahmi himself for the programme.

Fahmi, who is also the Member of Parliament for Lembah Pantai, said his parliamentary office had distributed 76 sacrificial cows to residents in the constituency.

“Outside Lembah Pantai, another five cows were sacrificed through the efforts of our team. Alhamdulillah, this reflects the strong cooperation within the community,” he said.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to supporting similar programmes in the future, as they have proven effective in fostering unity among the people.

“Even when I was just an MP previously, I took part in sacrificial rites here several times. I find it very meaningful and worth continuing, as it truly strengthens community ties,” he said.

Meanwhile, Masjid Muhammadi Angkasapuri chairman Datuk Mohamed Irwan Mansor said more than 200 individuals participated in the mosque’s sacrificial event.

“Alhamdulillah, the sacrificial rites were successfully carried out with the involvement of people from all walks of life, including youth, women and children who added to the festive atmosphere,” he said.

The event also included the distribution of sacrificial meat to asnaf groups in the Angkasapuri area, identified by the mosque committee.

“Distribution coupons were given out earlier to eligible recipients, and the meat will be handed over once the cutting process is completed,” he said.

He added that the annual programme not only strengthens bonds among staff and the local community but also provides direct benefits to those in need.