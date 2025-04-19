KUALA LUMPUR: Alliance for a Safe Community chairman, Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye has urged all employers and employees in Malaysia to embrace the “Vision Zero” (VZ) approach in workplace safety, describing it as an “achievable necessity” and not merely an ideal.

He said that while many organisations are making efforts to enhance workplace safety, the goal should be to embed Vision Zero as a shared value across all sectors.

“Although many workplaces are taking steps to improve safety at work, I hope that both employers and employees should aim to achieve ‘Vision Zero’ at the workplace,” he said in a statement today.

Vision Zero is a global prevention strategy introduced by the International Social Security Association (ISSA), built on the belief that all workplace accidents, diseases, and harm are preventable.

“For Malaysia, at all workplaces both employers and employees, with the help of the government, must make Vision Zero an achievable necessity,” Lee said.

Lee outlined the core of the Vision Zero strategy, which is based on leadership commitment, risk identification, clear goal-setting, robust safety systems, a culture of prevention, worker training, and investing in people as the foundation of workplace wellbeing.

He said the practice of Vision Zero is crucial, starting with moral responsibility, as every worker has the right to return home safely and no job should cost a life, noting that behind every statistic lies a family and a community shattered by preventable loss.

From a legal and reputational perspective, he noted that adhering to safety standards builds public trust and attracts quality talent.

“Compliance with safety standards avoids penalties and builds trust. Companies committed to ‘Vision Zero’ attract talent and customers who value ethics,” he added.

He pointed to countries like Germany and Sweden that have successfully reduced workplace fatalities by adopting Vision Zero principles, emphasising that it is not about perfection but about continuous improvement and shared accountability.

Calling on all stakeholders to act, Lee emphasised that Vision Zero is more than just a slogan.

“‘Vision Zero’ is not a slogan—it’s a movement. It is an achievable goal. Whether you’re an employer, employee, or policymaker, you have a role to play. Let’s commit to it,” he said.