Visit Malaysia 2026 aims to create a legacy the world remembers, says Tiong

MELAKA: The Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign aims to transform the nation into a destination the world remembers with pride, according to Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

He stated that the campaign’s objective extends beyond simply welcoming visitors to creating lasting national pride and prosperity.

“Tourism is not about numbers alone,” Tiong said during his speech at the VM2026 launch in Klebang.

He explained that the initiative focuses on leveraging national heritage as a strength and transforming tourism into a people’s economy.

The event was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in conjunction with World Tourism Day and the World Tourism Conference.

The ceremony was also attended by Yang Dipertua Negeri Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam and Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

Tiong highlighted Malaysia’s diverse cultures, traditions, cuisines, and communities as a key attraction for international visitors.

He added that the ministry is dedicated to advancing promotional efforts with significant creativity and dedication.

“As for heritage, VM2026 will showcase Malaysia as a country where history is not left behind but continues to shape the future,” Tiong said.

He cited UNESCO’s recognition of the Forest Research Institute of Malaysia reforestation project as proof that national heritage encompasses both culture and nature.

The Minister stressed that tourism development must deliver tangible benefits to grassroots communities across the country.

These benefits should extend to rural homestay operators, local artisans, hawkers, restaurants, and young entrepreneurs.

“Malaysia, Truly Asia will always remain in our DNA, but today, the world seeks destinations that are sustainable, inclusive and innovative,” he noted.

Tiong said Malaysia must demonstrate that it offers more than just islands and heritage cities by presenting itself as a green, smart, and welcoming nation.

He acknowledged that the tourism sector cannot be isolated from global challenges like climate change and geopolitical uncertainties.

Instead, he believes tourism should be part of the solution by strengthening international understanding and supporting sustainability.

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has already begun implementing measures through global sales missions and regional collaborations.

Other initiatives include focusing on digital innovation and launching community-based tourism pilot projects.

“The true success will be measured in 2026, when Malaysians from every corner of society can say this campaign brought benefit to my community and to my country,” Tiong concluded. – Bernama