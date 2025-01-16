PUTRAJAYA: Visual acuity problems remain a major concern among Year 1 pupils in Malaysia, particularly in the Federal Territory of Putrajaya, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said the number of Year 1 pupils in Putrajaya experiencing vision problems increased from 215 in 2022 to 239 in 2023.

“The Ministry of Health (MoH) has been monitoring students’ vision through screenings by its School Health Team, aiming for a detection rate of over five per cent. However, the current rate stands at just 3.4 to 3.5 per cent.

“Our key performance indicator (KPI) is a five per cent detection threshold. Failure to diagnose vision issues can hinder students’ learning,” he said during a press conference after officiating the Refractive Error Screening and Vision Correction Sponsorship Programme for Year 1 pupils from B40 and M40 households. Also present was Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

Dr Dzulkefly added that seating students with vision issues at the front of classrooms is only a temporary solution.

Instead, he said early detection through refractive error screenings is vital to prevent long-term academic disruptions and the need for thick corrective lenses.

A pilot project to screen and provide free eyeglasses for B40 and M40 students began in Aug 2024. The year-long programme covers 16 primary schools in Putrajaya and is a collaboration between MOH, the Ministry of Education (MOE), and Optimax Eye Specialist Centre Sdn Bhd.

Meanwhile, Fadhlina announced plans to expand the programme to other areas, including Nibong Tebal and Kuala Selangor, to improve students’ focus and reduce learning disparities.

“This programme goes beyond general eyeglass distribution. It offers solutions to students’ vision issues, ensuring they can fully participate in their education,” she said.

Fadhlina also highlighted ongoing collaboration between MOE and MOH to address malnutrition among students.

During the event, she presented a mock cheque for Early Schooling Assistance (BAP), benefiting 39,000 students in Putrajaya with RM5.896 million in total funds.