PETALING JAYA: The promotional video for Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VM2026) will be redone in more detail to effectively promote each state, and is expected to be aired in a week’s time, according to Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

He said that the ministry and its relevant agencies have been instructed to produce a new video and divide the promotion of states by zones, as he was dissatisfied with the final version of the promotional video shown to him today.

“I want the video to be divided by zones, so that people can understand what (attractions) each state has to offer, not jumping from here to there...causing foreign tourists to be confused, not knowing which attraction belongs to which state.

“We will properly promote every state, and I have asked all state governments to cooperate and supply us with all the information about their tourism destinations, products and (tour) packages, or even their signature dishes, so that put it up to be highlighted (in the video),” he said at the engagement session with the tourism industry players for the central region, here today.

Tiong also emphasised that the 41-second video, which has sparked controversy on social media since yesterday, is not the video that will be used for promotional purposes.

Yesterday, Tiong reportedly stated that elements of mosque architecture will be included in a more comprehensive VM2026 promotional video.

He explained that the disputed 41-second video used during the launch of the logo, mascot, theme song, and aircraft design for VM2026 on Monday, did not previously feature mosque elements as it was just a simple and short promotional montage for the event.

The montage, which was also uploaded to Tourism Malaysia’s official Facebook page, features several popular tourist destinations, including Petaling Street (Kuala Lumpur’s Chinatown), Central Market, Mulu Caves (Sarawak), Langkawi Skywalk (Kedah), Batu Caves (Selangor), and an old church in Melaka.

Meanwhile, Tiong also reminded everyone, especially netizens, not to politicise this issue or turn it into a religious or racial matter, saying that his team is open to receiving constructive feedback and criticism from various parties.

He also urged tourism agencies to take full responsibility for ensuring the safety of tourists, including providing two tour bus drivers for long-distance journeys, limiting work hours to no more than eight hours, and ensuring that tour bus drivers are free of drugs.