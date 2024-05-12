TAWAU: The High Court here was told today that the long-sleeved shirt, trousers and fast track analysis (FTA) card belonging to Lahad Datu Vocational College student Mohamad Nazmie Aizzat Mohd Narul Azwan, who was found dead at the college, contained the victim’s blood specimen.

A total of 90 exhibits were presented to the court at the trial of the case today, including towel, blanket, socks, mattress scraps, nail samples, blood, hair, phone charger cables and cotton buds.

Also presented were the shirt, trousers and FTA card containing specimens from 13 of the accused.

During the proceedings before Judge Datuk Duncan Sikodol, Malaysian Department of Chemistry Science Officer Hamidah Naim Muhamad Rizam, who analysed the exhibits, also identified the case items.

“I identified them from the laboratory sticker that was attached to the exhibit and signed by me,“ said the 21st prosecution witness during examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Nur Nisla Abd Latif.

A total of 13 college students aged between 16 and 19 years were charged with jointly murdering Mohamad Nazmie Aizzat, 17, in Dormitory Room 7 Resak and 5 Belian, Lahad Datu Vocational College from 9 pm on March 21 to 7.38 am on March 22.

The charge was brought under Section 302 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same code which provides for the death penalty or imprisonment for 30 to 40 years and not more than 12 strokes of the cane, if convicted.

Earlier, the 20th prosecution witness, a student at the college, said he saw the seventh accused joined the fight with Mohamand Nazmie Aizzat.

“The person they beat was Ijat (Mohamad Nazmie Aizzat). I saw the seventh accused punch and kick Ijat’s body, also seen hitting the victim were the third to 10th accused,“ he said during examination by deputy public prosecutor Batrisyia Mohd Khusri.

Apart from Nur Nisla and Batrisyia, the prosecution was conducted together with deputy public prosecutor Ng Juhn Tao.

Eight of the 13 teenagers were represented by lawyers Datuk Ram Singh, Kamarudin Mohmad Chinki, and Chen Wen Jye; while the other five accused were represented by lawyers Mohamad Zairi Zainal Abidin, Abdul Ghani Zelika, Vivian Thien, Jhesseny P Kang, and Kusni Ambotuwo.

The trial continues tomorrow.