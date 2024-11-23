Voluntary Patrol Scheme plays vital role in community safety - Police

KANGAR: The Voluntary Patrol Scheme (SRS) is key to ensuring the safety, well-being, and harmony of local communities, while supporting the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), said Perlis police chief Datuk Muhammad Abdul Halim.

He said SRS has helped reduce crime and boosted residents’ sense of security since its launch in 2004.

“This shows how important community involvement is in keeping neighbourhoods safe. It’s not a task for the police alone,” he said in his speech at the launch of the state-level ‘One Family, One SRS Member’ Campaign in Kuala Perlis last night.

His speech text was read out by his deputy SAC Baderulhisham Baharudin. Also present was Perlis Unity Department director Hanita Ahmad.

Muhammad encouraged residents to join SRS, adding that more members would improve neighbourhood safety.

“With more volunteers, patrols can be better organised and stronger relationships can form within the community,” he said.

The programme, organised by the Perlis Department of National Unity and Integration (JPNIN), also aims to strengthen ties between residents and security agencies.