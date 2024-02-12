PETALING JAYA: The wake for the late philanthropist and tycoon Tan Sri T. Ananda Krishnan is set to be held on Tuesday (December 3).

In an obituary published in The Star, the wake will be held at a venue on Jalan Berhala Brickfields.

Ananda passed away at the age of 86 in Switzerland on Thursday (Nov 28).

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Tatparanandam Ananda Krishnan on November 28, 2024, at the age of 86.

“Members of the public who wish to pay their last respects are welcome to attend the wake,” the obituary stated.

It is learnt that the wake will be open to members of the public from 5pm to 9pm.

Furthermore, members of Ananda’s family, said the obituary, have also requested that the wake be a quiet affair, and that no wreaths, flowers or garlands be sent.

“Tatparanandam Ananda Krishnan’s legacy of philanthropy and contribution to his country and society will continue to live on,” said the obituary.

Born on April 1, 1938, in Brickfields, Ananda who goes by the full name Tatparanandam Ananda Krishnan or T. Ananda Krishnan, rose to become one of Malaysia’s most prominent business figures and was listed as one of the wealthiest individuals in the country.

Ananda, a Harvard Business School grad, started Usaha Tegas and later founded Maxis Communications and MEASAT Broadcast Network Systems.

His leadership helped propel Maxis to become one of the leading telecommunications providers in Malaysia.

According to Forbes’ real-time billionaire list, Ananda’s net worth stood at US$5.1 billion as at Nov 27, 2024, ranking him the 667th richest person in the world.

He is survived by a son, who later became a Buddhist monk, and two daughters