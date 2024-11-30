PETALING JAYA: Renowned businessman behind Maxis Bhd and Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd, Tan Sri Ananda Krishnan who passed away on Thursday at 86, spent his last months reflecting on the people he encountered and the lasting kindness he experienced throughout his life.

In a heartfelt statement, his three children expressed their gratitude for the meaningful roles people played in their father’s life journey, FMT reported via a statement.

Describing their father as a deeply private man, his children noted his aversion to sentimental goodbyes.

They wrote: “So, as his children, we would like to take this chance to say a farewell to you on his behalf, with gratitude for your part in his journey. And now, he is moving on.”

The siblings invited friends and acquaintances to share memories, anecdotes, and tributes, remarking, “He never wrote his memoirs, and there must be some great untold stories there.”

The siblings revealed that Ananda passed away at his home in the Swiss Alps after battling a “progressive lung disease.”

They shared that despite his illness, Ananda remained active, spending time on his boat in Turkey and pursuing various projects.

“On returning to Switzerland, looking forward to another winter in the Alps, however, it soon became clear that his condition was now advancing rapidly,” they said.

Ananda leaves behind his son, Ven Ajahn Siripanyo, who became a Buddhist monk, along with his two daughters.