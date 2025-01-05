Wan Azizah brings comfort, relief to elderly in Bandar Tun Razak

KUALA LUMPUR: A warm visit from Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail brought smiles and much-needed relief to three elderly residents of Bandar Tun Razak today under the Ziarah Kasih MADANI programme.

The Prime Minister’s wife, who is also the area’s Member of Parliament, personally delivered monthly financial assistance from the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) and essential supplies to help ease the burden of medical costs faced by the recipients.

“Alhamdulillah, this morning I was able to visit three patients. One of them was Puan Siti Fatimah, 88, who has been ill for a long time and is now in the emergency ward at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Hospital,” she told reporters after the programme.

Two others were visited at their homes, in Taman Mewah and Taman Ikhlas here. including Md Zin Abu Kasim, a former colleague of Dr Wan Azizah during her time at the university hospital.

The programme was also attended by the Prime Minister’s political secretary Datuk Azman Abidin, Cheras and Bandar Tun Razak Social Welfare Department senior officer Datuk Seri Mohd Shahrulnizam Mazlan, Skuad Jejak Asnaf coordinator Muhammad Ishak Zulkifly, and several MAIWP personnel.

One of the recipients, Abdul Aziz Abu Bakar, 61, could not hold back his emotions as he spoke about the help he received.

A retired worker, Abdul Aziz was seriously injured in an accident on April 13, leaving him with fractured ribs and a cracked shoulder blade.

“I’m a pensioner, and I only receive around RM300 a month. With this assistance, it really helps ease my daily expenses,” he said, adding that officials had indicated the possibility of further aid since some of his children are still in school.