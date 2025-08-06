Wanita UMNO to distribute 21,000 Jalur Gemilang for National Day

KUALA LUMPUR: Wanita UMNO leaders will distribute 21,000 Jalur Gemilang flags nationwide to foster patriotism ahead of Malaysia’s 68th National Day.

Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad, Wanita UMNO chief, said this initiative is part of the Semarak Merdeka Wanita Malaysia programme.

She stated, “These flags will be distributed to local communities as all state Wanita UMNO chiefs, or their representatives, are present today to receive them.”

The programme also includes a short video competition celebrating Malaysia’s journey from colonial rule to independence.

Noraini added, “We want to depict how Malaysia rose from the colonial era and remains strong today, with the spirit of independence still alive after 68 years.”

Wanita UMNO Information Chief Datuk Rosni Zahari highlighted additional activities planned for National Month.

She said, “We will conduct outreach programmes with Orang Asli in Perak and trishaw riders in Melaka.”

Rosni added, “Independence-themed messages will also be shared with MRT and LRT passengers to engage the public directly.”

The initiative aims to strengthen national pride beyond flag-raising by fostering direct community connections. – Bernama