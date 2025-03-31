Warning issued to drug smugglers and users

PETALING JAYA: The Border Control and Protection Agency (BCPA) has issued a warning that no route is safe for drug traffickers and users.

Responding to claims that smuggling drugs into Malaysia is easy, the agency said measures are in place, with intelligence operations yielding immediate results.

Its Bukit Kayu Hitam commander Mohd Nasaruddin M. Nasir confirmed that the agency is investigating recent allegations made by a local man, who claimed to have smuggled drugs into the country.

Since it took over national border security in February, its multi-agency collaboration has made a significant impact.

Based on data from 2025 by the National Anti-Drugs Agency and BCPA’s Bukit Kayu Hitam branch, 65 cases of new drug addict arrests have been recorded as a result of inspections and intelligence operations conducted at the Bukit Kayu Hitam entry point.

He said of this number, the most commonly detected drugs were Benzo with 18 cases, THC with 15 cases, ketamine with 14 cases and those related to cocaine or similar substances.

“During this period, we recorded 15 positive urine tests, proving the effectiveness of our security personnel.”

The agency’s crackdown has also revealed that traffickers use Bukit Kayu Hitam as a primary gateway, with suspects hailing from various states and cities.

Mohd Nasaruddin denied the claims that drug smuggling is easy, stating that the agency has never let its guard down and would ensure entry points remain secure.

“We conduct physical inspections on all travellers, including those using motorcycles to and from Thailand.

“Surveillance cameras track movements, leaving no room for traffickers to slip through unnoticed.”

He said authorities are aware that drug smugglers hire Thai nationals as lookouts to report operations conducted by Malaysian enforcement agencies.

“This tactic was identified through intelligence gathering and undercover stings. Such operations have led to multiple arrests.”

He delivered a clear warning that the agency has zero tolerance for drug smuggling, no matter the quantity.

“Even if drugs are intended for personal use, possession remains a crime under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. The law is clear and enforcement will be relentless.”

He reiterated that the agency is fulfilling its mandate to safeguard national borders, citing recent enforcement statistics.

“The public must not trivialise the issue of drug smuggling or spread misinformation that undermines the hard work of our security forces.”

He urged individuals who have made public confessions regarding drug smuggling to surrender to authorities before legal action is taken.

“The agency will continue to tighten border control, strengthen intelligence operations and enhance strategic cooperation with domestic and international agencies.”

Established last month, the agency oversees security at 22 entry points across Malaysia.

By the year’s end, this number is expected to rise to 123, exceeding the initial target of 118.

Mohd Nasaruddin said with intensified surveillance, the agency aims to make Malaysia’s borders impenetrable to criminal elements.