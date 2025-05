KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia) has issued a warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds in almost the whole country until 7 pm today.

METMalaysia, in a statement, stated there are indications of thunderstorms with rainfall intensity exceeding 20 mm/hour expected to occur for more than an hour.

The warning covers Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya as well as Langkawi, Padang Terap, Pendang, Sik and Baling in Kedah; Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Perak Tengah, Kampar, Hilir Perak, Batang Padang and Muallim in Perak.

Bad weather is also forecast in Kelantan involving Pasir Mas, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai; Terengganu (Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu, Marang and Kemaman); and Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Bentong, Temerloh, Kuantan, Bera, Pekan and Rompin).

METMalaysia also issued the warning for Selangor (Sabak Bernam, Gombak, Petaling, Kuala Langat, Hulu Langat and Sepang); Negeri Sembilan (Jelebu, Seremban, Kuala Pilah and Jempol) and Johor (Tangkak, Segamat, Muar, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru).

In Sarawak, it involves Betong, Sarikei (Sarikei and Meradong), Sibu, Mukah (Tanjung Manis), Bintulu (Tatau and Sebauh), Miri (Subis and Marudi) and Limbang, while in Sabah it covers the Interior areas (Sipitang, Tenom, Keningau and Tambunan), the West Coast (Putatan, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran, Ranau and Kota Belud), Tawau (Tawau, Kunak and Semporna) and Kudat (Kota Marudu).