Water supply at UMS stabilises after misunderstanding resolved

KOTA KINABALU: The water supply disruption plaguing Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) was caused by a misunderstanding between the university and the Sabah Water Department (JANS) regarding the existing indicator at the R13 water tank.

Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, who is also the State Works Minister said the issue is currently being addressed, and the current indicator would be replaced with a digital version within a week.

“A series of discussions between JANS and UMS, coordinated by the Sabah Works Ministry, as well as site visits to UMS have been conducted to resolve the water issue. We concluded that the water supply was not efficiently channelled due to a misunderstanding.

“However, this has been effectively resolved, and based on continuous monitoring since mid-May, the water supply at UMS has remained stable to date,” he said in a press conference, here today.

Shahelmey said to address external constraints such as water theft, incomplete pipeline installations, and other factors, JANS and UMS have been urged to work more closely to resolve or minimise water supply issues.

“Through these discussions, JANS and UMS have agreed to cooperate, both in technical and communication aspects. JANS is also committed to ensuring that the volume of water entering the R13 tank remains sufficient and consistent, and will work with UMS on pump operations.

“Additionally, UMS must ensure that internal water distribution within the campus is well managed. JANS is also prepared to offer guidance and support in handling the university’s internal water distribution if needed,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the Telibong II pipeline project, Shahelmey said the Sabah government through JANS, is currently undertaking pipe installation works under phase II of the project.

The project is expected to be completed by early July and will serve the Sepanggar and Northern Kota Kinabalu areas.

“It is hoped that once the pipe installation is complete, water distribution to Sepanggar and Northern Kota Kinabalu will improve and water supply issues will be minimised,” he said.

At the same time, Shahelmey said the Urgent Water Supply Scheme (UWSS) project at the Kasigui Penampang water treatment plant, which was originally scheduled for completion in April, has been delayed due to several issues, including unpredictable weather since early this year.

“It should have been operational by now, but there have been constraints. However, I have been informed that it is expected to be fully completed by early July.

“Once completed, the project would benefit users in Penampang, Putatan, Kota Kinabalu and surrounding areas,” he added.