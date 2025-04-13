Water supply disruption in Rembau on April 15

SEREMBAN: A temporary water supply disruption will affect parts of Rembau on April 15 (Tuesday) due to the installation of a new Main Switch Board (MSB/MCC) and power cable replacement at the Pedas Water Treatment Plant.

Syarikat Air Negeri Sembilan Sdn Bhd (SAINS) in a statement today, said the shutdown will begin at 8 am on April 15 and is expected to last until 8 am the next day.

The areas affected include the Chembong Industrial Area, Taman Dato’ Lela Maharaja – Chembong, Rumah Rakyat Chembong, Kampung Berkat, Kampung Ampang Batu, Kampung Masjid Tanah, Kampung Chembong Air Hitam, Kampung Rendah, IKBN Chembong, Chembong Fire Station, SK Chembong, SMK Sedia Raja, and the Chembong Industrial District Council stalls.

SAINS said water tankers and static tanks will be provided if the disruption lasts more than 24 hours.

Water supply will be restored in stages, with higher areas and those at the end of the distribution network possibly experiencing longer delays.

Customers may contact 1-300-88-6982 for more information or to request emergency water assistance during the disruption.