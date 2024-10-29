Waving foreign flags: Perak police refer to D5 Bukit Aman

IPOH: The investigation paper on the incident involving the waving of China flags during the International Guan Gong Cultural Festival parade in Teluk Intan last Thursday, has been referred to Bukit Aman’s legal division (D5) for further action.

As such, Perak Police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris said any further instruction pertaining to the case would be made by the division.

“An investigation paper is usually referred to the D5 first before being submitted to the Attorney-General Chambers (AGC).

“So, we now wait (for instruction) to either gather more evidence or proceed with the prosecution,” he told a press conference at the Perak Police Contingent headquarters here today.

Azizi said 61 reports were received relating to the incident and the investigation was done under Section 4 (1) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 for failing to comply with the pre-requisites of holding an assembly and under Section 3 (1) of the National Emblems Act 1949 for displaying a foreign national emblem in a public place.

Prior to this, a video circulated on social media showing several individuals waving foreign flags while cheering during the International Guan Gong Cultural Festival parade, which took place from 8 pm to 11.30 pm last Thursday.

Azizi reportedly said that the viral video also showed flags of Thailand and Vietnam being waved.

It was reported that 17 participants from China involved in the parade have been questioned to assist with the investigation.