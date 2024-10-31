Perlis Perkeso signs up over 9,000 new self-employed contributors

KANGAR: The Perlis Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) has recorded 9,748 registrations under its Self-Employed Social Security Scheme (SKSPS) in the state from January till yesterday, which exceeded initial estimates of 6,000 registrations this year.

Its director, Ahmad Firdaus Hashim said farmers were growing more aware of the importance of social security, which were a contributing factor to the success of exceeding this year’s target, along with close cooperation from various parties, including the Farmers’ Organisation Authorities in the area.

“The government has set aside subsidies of 90 per cent for contributions to encourage registrations in 20 sectors, including agriculture, with a required payment of RM23.30, with the remaining RM209.50 being sponsored by the government, for a year’s protection starting from the period of payment,” he told reporters today, adding that they intended to register all 25,000 farmers in Perlis.

He also shared that 9,086 housewives in Perlis have signed up for the Housewives’ Social Security Scheme (SKSSR) as of September, a 300 per cent rise from the 2,525 registrations last year, pointing out that the huge increase proved that awareness about social security among women, especially housewives, were growing.

Perlis Perkeso had also paid benefits for 85 cases involving a total of RM356,260.01 as of Sept 30 in an effort to ensure the welfare of workers and their families, he added.