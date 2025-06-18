KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s 11-spot leap in the World Competitiveness Ranking (WCR) 2025 serves as clear evidence of the effectiveness of the reform agenda spearheaded by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, says geostrategist Prof Dr Azmi Hassan.

He said that although there were some parties still questioning the implementation of these reforms, international assessment bodies clearly indicated that the nation’s transformation was heading in a positive direction, especially in combating corruption and strengthening economic policies.

“The government’s core reform is focused on minimising corruption, as the Prime Minister has often stressed — if corruption is not curbed, it is the country that will suffer.

“Anti-graft efforts are not limited to high-profile cases like 1MDB, but also include various forms of corruption in both the public and private sectors. These are among the key reform elements being closely observed by the international community,” said the Senior Fellow at the Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research (NASR).

Malaysia is now ranked 23rd in the latest WCR report, up from 34th place the previous year — its best performance since 2020.

However, Azmi expressed concern that the government’s genuine reform efforts were not fully appreciated domestically due to political differences and the unwillingness of some quarters to view progress objectively.

“Some groups deliberately ignore the facts because they want to discredit the government, but I believe this is where agencies such as the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) must step up with data and statistics to reflect the government’s reform achievements,” he said.

At the same time, he urged that the Prime Minister’s credibility and diplomatic acumen be fully leveraged to boost Malaysia’s global image.

“Anwar is a respected and articulate leader, especially among ASEAN and Indo-Pacific nations. His ability to present arguments and perspectives on global issues is unmatched and should be used to the country’s advantage,” he said.

Meanwhile, University of Malaya (UM) lecturer Assoc Prof Dr Khoo Ying Hooi described the improved ranking as a reflection of progress in governance and institutional frameworks, including bureaucratic rationalisation and administrative efficiency.

Dr Khoo, from the Department of International and Strategic Studies at UM’s Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, said initiatives such as the National Anti-Corruption Strategy 2024–2028 had made a significant impact on international perceptions, though the improved ranking should not lead to complacency.

“The improved ranking doesn’t mean Malaysia has already achieved excellence in fighting corruption,” she said.

“As for the efficiency of government service delivery, there are clear signs of progress, but challenges remain in terms of the scale and consistency of impact across all administrative levels,” she added.

The WCR is published annually by the Switzerland-based Institute for Management Development (IMD).

It is a comprehensive report that evaluates an economy’s ability to generate and sustain a business-friendly environment conducive to long-term prosperity.