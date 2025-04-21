SHAH ALAM: The initiative to wear the Jalur Gemilang badge on student uniforms is a commendable step towards nurturing a deep sense of patriotism and love for the nation, said Selangor Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He praised the initiative introduced by the Education Ministry, saying that it also serves as a symbol of unity and national identity among students, aligning with the core values of the MADANI framework.

“In line with the MADANI aspirations, this initiative fosters a sense of nationhood and reinforces the value of karamah insaniah, the dignity of humanity, which helps shape admirable personal character,” he said in a Facebook post.

“Jalur Gemilang is a powerful symbol of greatness, pride, and honour for all Malaysians, and that its dignity must be upheld and respected at all times,” he said in a Facebook post.

The post was accompanied by several photos of Amirudin visiting Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Seksyen 9, where students were seen proudly wearing the Jalur Gemilang badge on their uniforms.

Amirudin said the spirit of patriotism should be nurtured from a young age, beginning in schools, as a foundation for instilling love and loyalty to the nation.

He said simple actions, such as wearing the Jalur Gemilang badge, can play a meaningful role in fostering national pride among students.

The ministry had earlier announced the phased implementation of the Jalur Gemilang badge on uniforms in all its educational institutions, effective today.

The initiative involves government schools, government-aided schools, matriculation colleges, and the Malaysian Teacher Education Institute to instil a deep sense of patriotism among both students and educators.

ALSO READ: KPWKM to support MOE’s Jalur Gemilang badge initiative - Nancy