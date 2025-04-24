IPOH: The implementation of weekly rest days (HRM) for firefighters has not been finalised and requires further study, said Director-General of Public Service (KPPA) Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz.

He said the Public Service Department (JPA) would hold discussions with the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) to further examine the proposal.

“We have just received the proposal. Perhaps because the Fire and Rescue Department views it as a requirement, they were quick to announce it.

“Insya-Allah, we will examine it with the Fire and Rescue Department and also the KPKT. If there is a justification for the request, and there is a basis for us to assist, we will do so,” he told a press conference after a meeting with Perak state civil servants at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here today.

It was reported that the implementation of the HRM for firefighters, initially scheduled for May 1, had been postponed.

In another development, Wan Ahmad Dahlan said matters related to the implementation of the MySTEP scheme fell under the responsibility of the respective ministries.

“MySTEP is under the jurisdiction of the respective ministries. The Ministry of Finance grants approval, but the respective ministries will decide on it,” he said.

Yesterday, the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (CUEPACS) called on the government to reconsider its plan to implement the MySTEP employment scheme for Price Monitoring Officers under the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living.

CUEPACS president Datuk Adnan Mat expressed strong opposition to the move, warning that the shift to the MySTEP scheme, which offers significantly lower wages than the current Contract for Service arrangement, would severely impact the quality of life for these officers.

Meanwhile, Wan Ahmad Dahlan said that approximately 80 per cent of civil servants in Putrajaya were overweight and urged them to prioritise a healthy diet, alongside practising a healthy lifestyle through exercise and engaging in sports activities.